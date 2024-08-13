ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Industrial Icebreaker Policy
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Industrial Icebreaker Policy

Finland has warmed up to friendshoring, but can Russia take the heat?
Jordan Schneider

Here at ChinaTalk, we break the ice on all things international relations, and today we are diving into a topic that is snow joke — icebreakers! 

We interviewed William Henagan and Robert Obayda, both directors of the NSC. We discuss:

  • How Canada, Finland, and the United States are leveling up their cooperation in the Arctic through the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact); 

  • The mechanics of industrial policy in the US government;

  • Why cranes matter for national security, and the benefits of using carrots vs sticks;

  • What icebreakers are for, and how Finland is punching above its weight in the NATO alliance.

Co-hosting today is former ChinaTalk intern Alexander Boyd, who is currently at the China Digital Times. 

Outtro music: Arctic Monkeys — A Certain Romance (link) and Mardy Bum (link)

Pictured: the Russian icebreaker Yamal.

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