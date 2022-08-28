Industrial Policy for Biotech?

Does America need an industrial policy to compete in biotech?

Today I'm joined by two guests, Ryan Fedasiuk (@RyanFedasiuk) and Gigi Gronvall (@ggronvall). Ryan is a fellow currently on leave from Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). Gigi is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

We discuss:

The growing uses of biotechnology

Biotech security in China and the US

How biotech students can be better supported

Whether Dwight Schrute was right about the value of beets all along

Outro music: 发现美的耳朵 by 马思唯 and 也是福 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaJHDriJGPE

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