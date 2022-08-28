ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Industrial Policy for Biotech?
0:00
-49:52

Industrial Policy for Biotech?

Jordan Schneider

Does America need an industrial policy to compete in biotech?

Today I'm joined by two guests, Ryan Fedasiuk (@RyanFedasiuk) and Gigi Gronvall (@ggronvall). Ryan is a fellow currently on leave from Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET). Gigi is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

We discuss:

  • The growing uses of biotechnology

  • Biotech security in China and the US

  • How biotech students can be better supported

  • Whether Dwight Schrute was right about the value of beets all along

Outro music: 发现美的耳朵 by 马思唯 and 也是福 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaJHDriJGPE

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