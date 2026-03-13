Iran: No Save Point

Two weeks into the US-Iran war, CENTCOM has struck 6,000 targets, but Hormuz is closed, oil is at $100 a barrel, the regime hasn’t fallen, and 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium sit somewhere under rubble.

Shashank Joshi of The Economist, Justin Mc, and Tony Stark drop in to Second Breakfast for week two of the Iran war.

We discuss…

Why CENTCOM’s 6,000-target tally sounds like a Vietnam body count

The staggering failure to prepare for mine and drone countermeasures for the one strait CENTCOM exists to keep open

The prospect of a special forces raid to seize Iran’s HEU

How AI targeting machines like Maven can generate industrial-scale target banks without a theory of victory

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