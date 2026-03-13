ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Iran: No Save Point
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-1:09:02

Iran: No Save Point

Jordan Schneider

Two weeks into the US-Iran war, CENTCOM has struck 6,000 targets, but Hormuz is closed, oil is at $100 a barrel, the regime hasn’t fallen, and 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium sit somewhere under rubble.

Shashank Joshi of The Economist, Justin Mc, and Tony Stark drop in to Second Breakfast for week two of the Iran war.

We discuss…

  • Why CENTCOM’s 6,000-target tally sounds like a Vietnam body count

  • The staggering failure to prepare for mine and drone countermeasures for the one strait CENTCOM exists to keep open

  • The prospect of a special forces raid to seize Iran’s HEU

  • How AI targeting machines like Maven can generate industrial-scale target banks without a theory of victory

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