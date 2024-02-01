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Is the NSC Unwell?
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Is the NSC Unwell?

Jordan Schneider

Heart attacks, prostate cancer, Jake Sullivan awake for a home invasion attempt at 4 AM because he was just up working on a random Tuesday night?

Is the national security bureaucracy in America unwell?

To discuss, I have on today John Gans, a former Pentagon speechwriter, who’s had many, many other jobs in Washington. He is also the author of the fantastic “White House Warriors,” a history of the National Security Council.  

We get into:

  • Why the organizational design of the NSC leads to such crushing burdens for midlevel and senior staffers

  • The kinds of high-flyers that are drawn to the national security complex and what keeps them there

  • How POTUS’s time constraints impact decision-making

  • Why NSC’s historically are excellent at spotting problems but often overeager when crafting solutions

  • The NSC’s role in America’s “forever wars.”

  • Roosevelt, Kennedy, Nixon, and Trump’s “maverick model” of running the NSC compared to the Eisenhower vision of “regular order”

  • How seemingly prosaic technological innovations like track changes and video conferencing have dramatically changed national security policymaking

  • How reading Shakespeare can improve the quality of our policy-making

  • What a better model could look like

Illustration from the New Yorker's recent feature on Sullivan. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/10/16/trial-by-combat

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