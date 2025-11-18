Jake Sullivan on Playing the Long Game

After five long years since ⁠his last ChinaTalk appearance⁠, Jake Sullivan returns to the show!

We discuss…

Sullivan’s experience managing crises, implementing grand strategy, and cultivating leadership skills during the Biden administration,

The art of crafting aggressive industrial policy, from chips to rare earths to infrastructure,

The risk of miscalculation in the Taiwan Strait, and whether Pelosi’s Taipei visit was a mistake,

Russia’s nuclear brinkmanship and the development of Biden’s posture on Ukraine,

Whether Trump can succeed at ratcheting down tensions with China.

Check out Sullivan's new podcast, The Long Game (⁠Apple⁠, ⁠Spotify⁠)

Reading recommendations:

A reminder: this is the conversation I wanted to have with Jake, not the one you want to have. For other recent interviews that get more into the Biden administration around the withdrawal of Afghanistan, the pace of arming Ukraine, and America’s handling of Israel’s invasion of Gaza, see all these six other shows he’s done this year.⁠

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