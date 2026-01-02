Japanese Economic Security Policy with A REAL LIFE METI OFFICIAL

Nishikawa Kazumi, Principal Director for Economic Security Policy at the legendary Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), joins China Talk. Cohosting is Charles Lichfield of the Atlantic Council.

Today, our conversation covers:

METI’s reputation as a juggernaut of industrial policy, and how the organization has evolved since the 1970s,

How Japan conceives of and pursues economic security,

METI’s criteria for market intervention, and how it balances economic security considerations with business incentives,

Japan’s experience dealing with China’s weaponization of rare earths,

How Japan maintains strong relationships with the U.S and other allies.

Thanks to the U.S.-Japan Foundation for sponsoring this episode.

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