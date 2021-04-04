Japan's China Challenge

To discuss, ChinaTalk assembled two of my favorite Japanese think-tankers, Yuka Koshino, a Research Fellow at the UK think tank International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), and Akira Igata, the Executive Director at the Tama University-affiliated Center for Rule-making Strategy (CRS). Joshua Fitt of The Center for a New American Security cohosts.

Thanks to CNAS for making this show possible.

Outtro songs:

Takayan, What’s the meaning of living: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGDQQnBVUsk

Hideyoshi, Majinahanashi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9a3sPzbG68I

You heard it here first, Takayan's gonna be huge.

And if for whatever reason you want to get depressed listening to AR's propaganda rap: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmAkYGQXv5Q

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