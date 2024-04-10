Japan's Economic Security Renaissance

To learn about Japan’s new economic national security policy, export controls, chip policy, lessons from history, and even space policy, we interviewed Kazuto Suzuki.

Suzuki-san is a professor at the University of Tokyo. He serves as an advisor to Japan’s Ministry of the Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) as well as advising Japan’s space program. He served on the UN Security Council's Iran Sanctions Panel, and he also recently established the Institute of Geoeconomics at the International House of Japan.

We get into…

What Japan’s new economic national security law does, and what it means for global semiconductor supply chains;

The state of multilateral export controls;

Nippon steel, the US election, and cooperation between East Asian democracies;

Historical examples of economic coercion, from the Qing Dynasty to FDR vs imperial Japan to the Senkaku islands;

Japan’s goals for space commercialization;

… and more!

Co-hosting today is Arrian Ebrahimi, student at Yenching academy and author of the Chip Capitols Substack.

Outtro Music: Every Breath You Take/Theme from Peter Gunn as featured on the Sopranos The Sopranos - Every Breath You Take (youtube.com)

Cover photo: Toyohara Kuniteru III | Illustration of the Imperial Diet House of Commons with a Listing of all Members | Japan | Meiji period (1868–1912) | The Metropolitan Museum of Art (metmuseum.org)

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