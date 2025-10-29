Japan's New Prime Minister: What to Expect

Tobias Harris of the Observing Japan substack returns to catch us up on the new Prime Minister. We get into what Takaichii's deal is, chart her rise to power, explore the domestic constraints she'll operate under, and what she will mean for Japan's international relations and defense policy.
Chapters:
00:00 Election Upset and Political Drama
07:43 The Rise of Takaichi, Her Political Background and Style
24:27 National Defense and International Relations
40:58 Coalition Challenges and Government Stability
48:33 Implications of a Minority Government
01:03:47 How She'll Do With Trump
Outtro Music: Gotta - Tade Dust
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