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Japan's New Prime Minister: What to Expect
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-1:13:58

Japan's New Prime Minister: What to Expect

Jordan Schneider

Tobias Harris of the Observing Japan substack returns to catch us up on the new Prime Minister. We get into what Takaichii's deal is, chart her rise to power, explore the domestic constraints she'll operate under, and what she will mean for Japan's international relations and defense policy.

Chapters:

00:00 Election Upset and Political Drama

07:43 The Rise of Takaichi, Her Political Background and Style

24:27 National Defense and International Relations

40:58 Coalition Challenges and Government Stability

48:33 Implications of a Minority Government

01:03:47 How She'll Do With Trump

Outtro Music: Gotta - Tade Dust

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