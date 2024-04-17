ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Japan's Resurgent Tech Scene
0:00
-46:09

Japan's Resurgent Tech Scene

Jordan Schneider

Ryan Takeshita is the Chief Global Editor at PIVOT, a new media outlet in Japan focused on the emerging startup scene.

We get into:

  • A stroll through recent economic history leading to today's 'boom times'

  • Why more people are looking to leave traditional occupations for insurgent firms

  • Challenges around demographics and immigration

Outtro Music:

Idol by Yaosobi https://open.spotify.com/track/1hAloWiinXLPQUJxrJReb1?si=36552bdc34cb4a73

Matsuri No Genzo by Hideo Shiraki and 3 Koto Girls https://open.spotify.com/track/6eTteH1zyZeQKZ2Mu7VC5d?si=230b3d1739d5417e

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