Japan's Resurgent Tech Scene

Ryan Takeshita is the Chief Global Editor at PIVOT, a new media outlet in Japan focused on the emerging startup scene.

We get into:

A stroll through recent economic history leading to today's 'boom times'

Why more people are looking to leave traditional occupations for insurgent firms

Challenges around demographics and immigration

Outtro Music:

Idol by Yaosobi https://open.spotify.com/track/1hAloWiinXLPQUJxrJReb1?si=36552bdc34cb4a73

Matsuri No Genzo by Hideo Shiraki and 3 Koto Girls https://open.spotify.com/track/6eTteH1zyZeQKZ2Mu7VC5d?si=230b3d1739d5417e

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