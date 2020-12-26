KFC, The Toilet Revolution, and the Business of Propaganda

Why is KFC so big in China? What is the “Toilet Revolution” and why does it matter? How does Chinese propaganda work? How have bicycles’ role in Chinese society evolved over time? Neil Thomas of MacroPolo takes on this grab bag.

Note this is a rebroadcast from November 2018. Please consider supporting ChinaTalk at glow.fm/chinatalk.

Outtro music is a KFC vs McDonalds rap battle.

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