Knowledge and AI with a Rabbi and Substacker

As AI becomes increasingly sophisticated, we consider the question of whether there are limits to what computers can know and how this compares to human understanding.

Joining me on this episode is Sam Hammond, the director of social policy at the Niskanen Center, and Zohar Atkins, a rabbi and host of the podcast "Meditations with Zohar."

We discuss

The impact of AI on creativity and human thought.

Fears around AI and the centralization of power.

The potential for AI to have an egalitarian effect on closing innate and environmental differences such as education and access to information.

Whether the creative class will be automated out of their jobs.

Outro music: Genesis by Daniela Adrade https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SJ6KNhA9QY

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