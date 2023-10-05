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ChinaTalk
Kurt Campbell on Grand Strategy and US-China
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Kurt Campbell on Grand Strategy and US-China

Jordan Schneider

Kurt Campbell is the Deputy Assistant to the President and the White House Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs. ChinaTalk recently joined Campbell in Washington to discuss US-China relations and mark the podcast’s 300th episode.

We discuss:

  • The nature of national power today;

  • If China is peaking;

  • How ideology impacts Beijing’s foreign policy;

  • Campbell’s hopes and fears for the Biden administration’s Asia policy;

  • Whether the US is still aiming to “maintain as large of a lead as possible” on chips and AI;

  • How to think about the risk of and effectively deter military escalation;

  • And the dark shadow of Tiananmen and its lasting impact on Chinese politics and US foreign policy.

Outtro music: Brahms: Sonata in E flat major for Viola and Piano, Op. 120, No. 2 I. Allegro amabile https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYrC4rx5VrA

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