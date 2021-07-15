ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Labs over Fabs: Why the US and EU Should Invest in the Future of Semiconductors
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Labs over Fabs: Why the US and EU Should Invest in the Future of Semiconductors

Chris Miller of Tufts and I discuss our report Labs over Fabs, our case for the US to be spending money more broadly than currently conceived by the CHIPS act. () Please consider supporting ChinaTalk! JP Kleinhans (@JPKleinhans) joins to...
Jordan Schneider

Chris Miller of Tufts and I discuss our report Labs over Fabs, our case for the US to be spending money more broadly than currently conceived by the CHIPS act. (https://chinatalk.substack.com/p/labs-over-fabs-risc-vs-promise)  

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk! https://glow.fm/chinatalk/ 

JP Kleinhans (@JPKleinhans) joins to cohost and discuss his April 2021 report that argues it's dumb for Europe to drop billions on some shiny new fabs. https://www.stiftung-nv.de/sites/default/files/eu-semiconductor-manufacturing.april_.2021.pdf

The BIS filings we were talking about: https://www.regulations.gov/document/BIS-2021-0011-0001/comment 

Outtro music: Masiwei of Higher Brothers' Dark Horse sessions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qymY1YezhTY 

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