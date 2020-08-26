Land Wars: China's Agrarian Revolution

In 1927, Mao wrote that "In a very short time...several hundred million peasants will rise like a mighty storm, like a hurricane, a force so swift and violent that no power, however great, will be able to hold it back." During the 40s and 50s, he was able to realize this vision to disastrous effect. On this show, Tulane Professor Brian DeMare joins the show to discuss the history and legacy of the land reform movement, including forays into the role of Xi's father and William Hinton's Fanshen.

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Intro Music: 没有共产党没有新中国

Outtro Music: 听妈妈讲过去的故事

(hip hop felt out of place this week...not to worry we'll be back with more in the next episode)

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