Larry Summers on China

Is China different? Does secular stagnation apply? How have Chinese economic policymakers changed over time? Should industrial policy be a thing? What should American academia navigate its relationship with China?

To discuss, ChinaTalk welcomes its first former cabinet secretary to the show! Larry Summers is a professor at Harvard, who previously served as Clinton’s Secretary of the Treasury and Obama’s NEC Director.

Cohosting with me is Logan Wright, Director for China Markets Research at Rhodium.

Outtro Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FNtQth4yX4

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