Virginia Postrel
5h

Given the many resonances with similar phenomena in the U.S., particularly on the right, neither censorship nor anything specifically Chinese or communist seems to be the fundamental cause. Human beings seem to have an endless ability to project their longings onto periods in the past, obscuring their horrors in the process. Glamour is a powerful form of rhetoric, and a dangerous one (says the author of The Power of Glamour, also available in Chinese).

Bob Roberts
17h

Social, economic, and political contradictions threaten both Party rule and the emergence of a second Cultural Revolution. Should Xi pass from the scene, the consequences could be another catastrophe. China may be fated to oscillate from strongman to strongman in a widening cycle of violent change.

