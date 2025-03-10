Manus: A DeepSeek Moment?

A Wuhan-developed AI agent went viral this weekend. Guests Rohit Krishnan of the substack Strange Loop Canon, Shawn Wang of Latent Space, and Dean Ball of Mercatus and Hyperdimensional join us to discuss.

We get into

What Manus is and isn't

What Manus tells us about the broader AI ecosystem's ability to produce products we actually want to use

The political economy and liability issues that AI agents will engender

More ChinaTalk coverage: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/manus-chinas-latest-ai-sensation

Outtro Music:

La Marelu "Mala" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAB5rx8mqjM&ab_channel=LaMarelu-Topic

Alaska y Dinarama "A Quién Le Importa" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uQhdDtdXg0&ab_channel=YouMoreTv-Espect%C3%A1culo

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