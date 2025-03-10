Manus: A DeepSeek Moment?

A Wuhan-developed AI agent went viral this weekend. Guests Rohit Krishnan of the substack Strange Loop Canon, Shawn Wang of Latent Space, and Dean Ball of Mercatus and Hyperdimensional join us to discuss.
We get into
What Manus is and isn't
What Manus tells us about the broader AI ecosystem's ability to produce products we actually want to use
The political economy and liability issues that AI agents will engender
More ChinaTalk coverage: https://www.chinatalk.media/p/manus-chinas-latest-ai-sensation
Outtro Music:
La Marelu "Mala" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAB5rx8mqjM&ab_channel=LaMarelu-Topic
Alaska y Dinarama "A Quién Le Importa" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uQhdDtdXg0&ab_channel=YouMoreTv-Espect%C3%A1culo
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