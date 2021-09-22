Mao and the Monkey King

Julia Lovell, author of Maoism: A Global History and The Opium War: Drugs, Dreams and the Making of China, discusses translating Journey to the West (https://www.amazon.com/Monkey-King-Journey-Classics-Hardcover/dp/0143107186), for English audiences.

Joined by translator Brendan O'Kane as co-host, on this episode we discuss:

The origins of Journey to the West and the exploits of its primate protagonist Sun Wukong.

Mao's relationship to the novel and how he saw himself in the Monkey King.

Why performances of the story in the Mao era cut out more than 90% of the story

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvA78U8sWn0 Great Sage Equal to Heaven by Hua Chenyu

Want to meet up in the bay Oct 5-10th? Hit me up on twitter or at jorschneider @ gmail

Outtro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tvA78U8sWn0 Great Sage Equal to Heaven by Hua Chenyu

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