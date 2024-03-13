Matt Clifford on China, AI Safety, and Entrepreneurship

How do you stand up an effective national AI project? Is the world prepared for the Reformation-level societal change AI could bring?

Matt Clifford, according to Politico Britain’s most powerful tech adviser, joins ChinaTalk to discuss! He served as Prime Minister Sunak's sherpa for the UK AI Summit, chairs ARIA, the UK's answer to DARPA, and co-founded Entrepreneur First, a startup incubator with a strong presence throughout Europe and Southeast Asia.

We get into:

Tech Diplomacy & the UK AI Safety Summit: How countries are waking up to the watershed moment at the advent of powerful new AI, and the surprising commonalities in China’s perspectives on AI safety.

Organizational Design at ARIA : What are the challenges creating a world-class science project in government? How can you attract the best people and create the right organizational culture for success?

Open Source AI and the Global AI Race — How should we evaluate the approaches to AI across different countries and private actors? What’s the verdict on open source models?

Preparing for monumental changes — and why history cautions against expecting business as usual, and how fiction can open our mind to the possibilities.

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