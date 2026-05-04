ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
6h

The uncomfortable lesson is that the United States still has capital, science, and strategic intent, but in too many sectors it has lost the industrial middle layer that converts all three into usable capacity. That middle layer is exactly where China’s system has become most powerful.

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Bob Tomashevsky's avatar
Bob Tomashevsky
1h

Wouldn't it be wonderful if all this effort could be directed to feeding, housing and the health of the world rather than its destruction? Just asking for a friend....

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