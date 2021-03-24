Michèle Flournoy on "Affecting the Strategic Calculus"

Michèle Flournoy joined AcquisitionTalk's Eric Lofgren and me for another crossover episode of China-AcquisitionTalk. Flournoy is a former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, co-founder and new board chair of CNAS (where I'm a fellow), and currently the founder and managing partner of WestExec Advisors. I dove deep into the archive, digging up copies of Flournoy's undergraduate and master's theses to discuss "psycho-social approaches to international relations" and 1980s nuclear policy. We also covered:

China’s approach to systems destruction warfare

How to make a compelling case for technologists to join DoD

Nuclear policy and affecting the strategic calculus

Whether “legacy” weapons need divestment

A “Manhattan Project” for AI/ML

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Outtro music: O.WEN《官方回答》 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXT3zITsydQ

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