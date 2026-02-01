Military Revolutions with Ed Luttwak

Today’s guest is the legendary strategist Edward Luttwak — the Machiavelli of Maryland. He’s consulted for presidents, prime ministers, and secretaries of defense, and authored magnificent books on Byzantine history, a guide to planning a successful coup, and an opus on the logic of strategy and the rise of China. He raises cows, too.

We recorded this episode in Feb of 2024.

Thanks to the Hudson Institute for sponsoring this episode.

Our conversation today covers…

Luttwak’s childhood and formative encounters with war, including an early fascination with the mafia in Sicily,

Technological step-changes in warfare,

Books that shaped Luttwak’s view of war, from Clausewitz to the Iliad,

The costs of “removing war from Europe” post-1945,

China’s strategic missteps,

The psychology of deterrence, including what kind of Middle East policy would actually deter Iran,

The strengths of democracies vs. autocracies.

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