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ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
MITRE on S&T Strategy
0:00
-51:58

MITRE on S&T Strategy

Jordan Schneider

Charles Clancy is the CTO of MITRE, an American not-for-profit organization managing federally funded research and development centers (FFRDCs) supporting various US government agencies in defense, healthcare, national security, and cybersecurity fields, among others.

In this interview, we discuss:

  • What is MITRE and how does it support national science & technology strategy

  • How China threatens America’s infrastructure and university R&D

  • The cyber workforce gap and how AI could fill it

  • Finding mission-driven work for highly skilled technologists

  • How the ecosystem of S&T and R&D funding evolved through the 20th century to today

Outtro music: Yung Bae, Magic Yung Bae - Magic (youtube.com)

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