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ModelTalk: Claude Fable (Nathan's pissed), is AI actually productive, advice for graduates
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ModelTalk: Claude Fable (Nathan's pissed), is AI actually productive, advice for graduates

Jordan Schneider

Nathan Lambert of https://www.interconnects.ai/, Jasmine Sun of https://jasmi.news/, and guest Ethan Ding of https://ethanding.substack.com/ check in

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