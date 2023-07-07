Moneyball for Foreign Aid

Foreign aid is dominated by just a few huge players that receive the bulk of grants from the US government. But is bigger better? And are local players with innovative solutions to global issues missing out?

Unlock Aid wants to see smaller stakeholders get access to more funding and seats at the table. The group’s executive director, Walter Kerr and COO Amanda Arch explain why.

We also discuss:

How much the US spends on foreign aid each year and who gets that money.

How to make the distribution of foreign aid more efficient.

Why Unlock Aid wants to break down the barriers to accessing public funding.

How AI could be used in foreign aid.

China’s latest attempts to restrict data access to international researchers.

Outro music: 好了啦 (Piss Off) by 鼓鼓呂思緯 (GBOYSWAG) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D-ixUMcTPY

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