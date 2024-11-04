Music Hour! Chinese Hip Hop Annual Roundup

Antoine, aka 多多底料, is a French Mandarin teacher by day and a Chinese rap enthusiast by night. Today, he’s here with a setlist of his favorite hip hop tracks. His original songs can be found here. Bonne écoute!

Track 1: 芳草地 (The Fragrant Meadow) by DIGI GHETTO (艾志恒Asen/thomeboydontkill/mac ova seas/KIV/Mula Sakee/付思遥)

Track 2: 威远故事 (The Story of Weiyuan County) by GAI周延

Track 3: 变蓝 (Turning Blue) by 也是福 (Eddie Beatz) feat. PO8 and 喜辰晨

Track 4: 亚特兰蒂斯陷落 (Atlantis Surrenders) by 弗兰德斯坦/C-Low

Track 5: 春雪采耳 (Ear Cleanse In The Spring Snow) by 施鑫文月 and 小老虎 (Lil Tiger)

Track 6: THE MESSAGE PT.2 by CREAM D and 艾热AIR

Track 7: 落幕 (Sunset) by Asen (feat. GALI, 堵琳Caroline)

Track 8: 囚 (Cage) by 李佳隆 (JelloRio)

Track 9: 恨与爱 (Hate and Love) by AThree

Track 10: 不负责 (Why u blame on me?) by Capper and (ﾉI A I)ﾉ♡

Track 11: 危险派对 by 王以太

Links to all these songs can be found on the ChinaTalk Substack.

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