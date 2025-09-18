Nate Silver on AI, Politics, and Power

Nate Silver writes Silver Bulletin and is the author of On the Edge: The Art of Risking Everything, now in paperback with a new foreword.

In today’s conversation, we discuss…

Honesty, reputation, and paying the bills with writing,

Impact scenarios for the AI future, including how AI could impact elections and political decision-making,

The emerging synergy between prediction markets and journalism, and how Nate would build a team of professional Polymarket traders,

How to build a legacy, and strategies for balancing long-form and short-form projects,

Nate’s hypothetical plan to reform US institutions, and how that compares with real-world prospects for creating political change over the long term.

Outro Music: 動物園釘子戶 (Zoo Gazer) - 大大大大大象 (YouTube Link)

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