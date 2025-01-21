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Noah Smith: Trump 2.0's Impact on Asia + The New Tech Right
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Noah Smith: Trump 2.0's Impact on Asia + The New Tech Right

"Xi Jinping is prepared to spend that inheritance down"
Jordan Schneider

​​Our guest today is economist Noah Smith, who made time for an in-person interview during his recent trip to Taiwan. He runs the Noahpinion substack and is the author of an upcoming book on the revival of the Japanese economy. 

We discuss…

  • The goals of Silicon Valley's pro-Trump constituency, from deregulation, to tariffs, to China policy,

  • Whether Elon is standing up for Taiwan behind closed doors,

  • Whether Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Poland need their own nuclear weapons,

  • How Taiwan could bargain for independence with China’s leaders post-Xi,

  • National health insurance as a potential solution to China’s aggregate demand problem,

  • A Georgist perspective on China’s real estate problem,

  • Why China’s demographic issues are overstated, 

  • Recommendations for Taiwan’s economic development.

To hear more of Noah's musings, check out Econ 102, a podcast by Turpentine.

Outtro music: Wifey by Dizzy Dizzo 蔡詩芸 (Youtube Link)

Cover art: 清 冷枚 梧桐双兔图

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