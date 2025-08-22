NVIDIA GPU Black Market Smuggling

Are GPUs being smuggled into China? Nvidia says no. But Steve Burke, editor in chief of Gamer Nexus, has traced out the entire smuggling chain in an epic three-hour YouTube documentary. He filmed another three-hour documentary exploring the impact of tariffs on America’s supply chain ecosystem.

In today’s conversation, we discuss…

Steve’s investigative process, including how he found people in mainland China willing to speak on the record about black market GPUs,

The magnitude of smuggling, weaknesses in enforcement, and crudeness of US restrictions,

China’s role in manufacturing the GPUs they aren’t allowed to buy,

How Gamers Nexus monetizes content,

What it takes to stand up to Nvidia as an independent journalist.

Check out ChinaTalk's previous work on the history of Nvidia here.

As of August 21st, YouTube has removed the full documentary. Gamers Nexus is working on getting the video back on YouTube, but you can watch it here in the meantime.

Outro music: Jim and Jesse - Ballad of Thunder Road (YouTube Link)

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