Online discourse and censorship in China

Jane Li, a Chongqing native and a technology reporter for Quartz, talks through some of the differences between Twitter and its Chinese equivalent, Weibo. She also discusses the website Douban, the lively and open discussion among its young users, and the threat that looming censorship poses to it. In addition, she provides details on why some Chinese internet users have turned their backs on Huawei in the wake of an extended jail term served by one of its employees.

4:10: Twitter vs. Weibo — what’s the difference?

6:52: The “China Twitter” maelstrom

11:06: Online discourse regarding the Hong Kong protests

14:23: What is “251” and how does it relate to Huawei?

20:04: The Douban online ecosystem

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices