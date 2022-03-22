Orgies, US Navy Corruption and The Fall of Fat Leonard

In the 2010s, US Navy officers took cash, prostitutes and more from a Malaysian defense contractor known as Fat Leonard. To tell a story that bears more than a hint of resemblance to the Jho Low 1MDB scandal, award-winning journalist Tom Wright (@tomwrightasia) joins me to discuss Fat Leonard’s relationship with the military and how it all came crashing down.

Tom is the host of the podcast series FAT LEONARD, and previously wrote a New York Times bestseller on Jho Low titled Billion Dollar Whale.

We discuss

How Fat Leonard managed to earn millions through US Navy contracts

The fate of the Navy officers who got mixed up with him

The secret orgy recordings now in China’s possession

Which Chinese historical events deserve the Death of Stalin treatment

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Outtro music: V - Swizz Beats by Lil Jon feat. Jho Low (unreleased)

Bonus: The song Tom mentions about Jho Low and Leonardo DiCaprio is Check My Steezo by Blind Scuba Divers, from the 22 Jump Street official soundtrack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcnMvZC6pb0

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