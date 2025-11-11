ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Overfit: AI Lovers, Chinese Model Takeover, Vice Signalling, Hefei Model
0:00
-58:51

Overfit: AI Lovers, Chinese Model Takeover, Vice Signalling, Hefei Model

Jordan Schneider

Jasmine Sun (https://jasmi.news/), Nathan Lambert (https://www.interconnects.ai/), and special guest Afra Wang (https://afraw.substack.com/).

Our article on 'China makes AI girlfriends and America makes AI boyfriends' https://www.chinatalk.media/p/why-america-builds-ai-girlfriends

More on the Hefei model: https://hellochinatech.substack.com/p/china-hefei-model

05:53 ai

12:46 remorseful AI models

29:43 AI in porn

32:17 ai voice generation uncanny valley

34:55 good Chinese AI models and the hefei model

47:40 Vice Signaling

Outtro music: a suno song with kimi-generated generated lyrics called "A glitch in the gospel" https://suno.com/s/O8tIJ63c7t3NOEtO

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