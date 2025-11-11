Overfit: AI Lovers, Chinese Model Takeover, Vice Signalling, Hefei Model

Jasmine Sun (https://jasmi.news/), Nathan Lambert (https://www.interconnects.ai/), and special guest Afra Wang (https://afraw.substack.com/).
Our article on 'China makes AI girlfriends and America makes AI boyfriends' https://www.chinatalk.media/p/why-america-builds-ai-girlfriends
More on the Hefei model: https://hellochinatech.substack.com/p/china-hefei-model
05:53 ai
12:46 remorseful AI models
29:43 AI in porn
32:17 ai voice generation uncanny valley
34:55 good Chinese AI models and the hefei model
47:40 Vice Signaling
Outtro music: a suno song with kimi-generated generated lyrics called "A glitch in the gospel" https://suno.com/s/O8tIJ63c7t3NOEtO
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