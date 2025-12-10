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Overfit: NeurIPS Vibes, Research Doesn't Matter, OpenAI Cooked?
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Overfit: NeurIPS Vibes, Research Doesn't Matter, OpenAI Cooked?

Jordan Schneider

Nathan and Jasmine debrief from NeurIPS San Diego, where we of course threw the best party.

outtro music: we're on a boat https://suno.com/s/dkulmuRvScACxObX

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