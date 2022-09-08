Paul Kennedy's Jonathan Spence Memories

Prepare a nice cup of tea and put your feet up for a special episode of stories and anecdotes about the late American historian and Sinologist Jonathan Spence, as told by his friend and colleague Paul Kennedy.

He takes us through

Why the worst thing about being stationed in Germany was the drunk British soldiers

Conversations about Chinese history with Henry Kissinger

How archaeological digs win you contracts with provincial governments

Spence's approach to research and scholarship

Outro Music: 'This Map' from the opera The Memory Palace of Matteo Ricci (!!!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71cJopakfAw

Here's a video recording of the whole opera: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_susz11wE9Q

PLUS I HAVE A NEWSLETTER! Check it out! https://www.chinatalk.media/

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