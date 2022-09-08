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Paul Kennedy's Jonathan Spence Memories
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Paul Kennedy's Jonathan Spence Memories

Jordan Schneider

Prepare a nice cup of tea and put your feet up for a special episode of stories and anecdotes about the late American historian and Sinologist Jonathan Spence, as told by his friend and colleague Paul Kennedy.

He takes us through

  • Why the worst thing about being stationed in Germany was the drunk British soldiers

  • Conversations about Chinese history with Henry Kissinger

  • How archaeological digs win you contracts with provincial governments

  • Spence's approach to research and scholarship

Outro Music: 'This Map' from the opera The Memory Palace of Matteo Ricci (!!!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71cJopakfAw

Here's a video recording of the whole opera: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_susz11wE9Q

PLUS I HAVE A NEWSLETTER! Check it out! https://www.chinatalk.media/

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