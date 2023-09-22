Peak China with Noah Smith and Matt Klein

Noah Smith of https://www.noahpinion.blog/ and Matt Klein of https://theovershoot.co/ join ChinaTalk to discuss:
We get into:
What's really happening with China's economy and why it matters strategically
How China's potential peak parallels Japan's
Why the world should and shouldn't be scared of China's progress in semis and EVs
What another Trump Administration could do for US-China relations
How Noah actually does his substack
This was a fun one, I hope you enjoy!
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