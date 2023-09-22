ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Peak China with Noah Smith and Matt Klein
0:00
-1:08:43

Peak China with Noah Smith and Matt Klein

Jordan Schneider

Noah Smith of https://www.noahpinion.blog/ and Matt Klein of https://theovershoot.co/ join ChinaTalk to discuss:

We get into:

  • What's really happening with China's economy and why it matters strategically

  • How China's potential peak parallels Japan's

  • Why the world should and shouldn't be scared of China's progress in semis and EVs

  • What another Trump Administration could do for US-China relations

  • How Noah actually does his substack

This was a fun one, I hope you enjoy!

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture