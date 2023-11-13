Peter Harrell on Bureaucratic Barriers to Competition

Peter Harrell, who served as Biden's Senior Director for International Economics and Competitiveness on the NSC and NEC, comes on to discuss:

Why things do or don't happen in the executive branch

What reforms we might need to accelerate and amplify decision-making

Lessons from the sanctions response to the war in Ukraine for China

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James Brown--Bewildered https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iXlDeqSTRA

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