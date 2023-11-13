ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Peter Harrell on Bureaucratic Barriers to Competition
0:00
-56:55

Peter Harrell on Bureaucratic Barriers to Competition

Jordan Schneider

Peter Harrell, who served as Biden's Senior Director for International Economics and Competitiveness on the NSC and NEC, comes on to discuss:

  • Why things do or don't happen in the executive branch

  • What reforms we might need to accelerate and amplify decision-making

  • Lessons from the sanctions response to the war in Ukraine for China

Check out our newsletter at https://www.chinatalk.media.

James Brown--Bewildered https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iXlDeqSTRA

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture