Peter Harrell on Bureaucratic Barriers to Competition

Peter Harrell, who served as Biden's Senior Director for International Economics and Competitiveness on the NSC and NEC, comes on to discuss:
Why things do or don't happen in the executive branch
What reforms we might need to accelerate and amplify decision-making
Lessons from the sanctions response to the war in Ukraine for China
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James Brown--Bewildered https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iXlDeqSTRA
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