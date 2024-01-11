ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
PilotTalk: Cops and Journalists in PRC and Taiwan TV
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PilotTalk: Cops and Journalists in PRC and Taiwan TV

Jordan Schneider

New year, new PilotTalk! Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of Semafor, joins Jordan and editor Irene to watch Chinese and Taiwanese TV shows. Ben’s favorite genre is crime and police dramas, and we cover the following new-ish releases:

Outtro music: Kiss Me by Taiwanese artist Karencici https://open.spotify.com/track/7HZmJLWtISxYnoBqwx04bw?si=896165f1b52a4aa0

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