PilotTalk: Cops and Journalists in PRC and Taiwan TV

New year, new PilotTalk! Ben Smith, editor-in-chief of Semafor, joins Jordan and editor Irene to watch Chinese and Taiwanese TV shows. Ben’s favorite genre is crime and police dramas, and we cover the following new-ish releases:

A Date With The Future 照亮你 (2023, mainland): Romance where a firefighter falls in love with a journalist!

**Ordinary Greatness** 警察荣誉 (2022, mainland): Sitcom about a local police station.

The World Between Us 我們與惡的距離 (2019, Taiwan): Acclaimed miniseries set in the aftermath of a mass shooting, addressing media sensationalism, treatment of the mentally ill, and the death penalty.

Outtro music: Kiss Me by Taiwanese artist Karencici https://open.spotify.com/track/7HZmJLWtISxYnoBqwx04bw?si=896165f1b52a4aa0

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