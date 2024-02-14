Pottinger on Trump 2.0

Matt Pottinger reported for years out of China, served as a US Marine Corps intelligence officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, and held several senior roles on Trump's NSC , concluding his time in the White House as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

Today, Matt chairs the China Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

In this interview, we discuss:

How Matt expects a second Trump administration’s China policy might develop.

Why Trump is leaning more into strategic ambiguity than Biden, what that means for deterrence, and how that impacts the likelihood of him standing by were the PRC to invade Taiwan.

Why bipartisan support for the US-China trade war will continue to shape the contours of great-power conflict.

Matt’s look at the origins and political fallout of COVID-19.

Plus, reflections on Mike Flynn and how Trump ran his NSC.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE NEWSLETTER! https://www.chinatalk.media/

Outtro music: Miles Davis, So What https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylXk1LBvIqU

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices