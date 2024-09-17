R&D Renaissance with Kumar Garg

To discuss America’s comparative advantages in national competition and the structural forces that drive (and limit) innovation, ChinaTalk interviewed Kumar Garg.

Formerly an Obama official in the Office of Science and Technology Policy, Kumar spent several years at Schmidt Futures focusing on science and technology philanthropy. He has been a mentor and cheerleader for ChinaTalk over the years, and he is the president of the newly established Renaissance Philanthropy.

We discuss:

The inspiration behind Renaissance Philanthropy and its focus on mid-scale, field-transforming ideas

Strategies for identifying underexplored, high-impact projects — including weather forecasting, carbon sequestration, and datasets on neurocognition

Structural challenges for R&D funding at the level of government and universities

The role of focused research organizations like OpenAI in accelerating progress and understanding long-term drivers of productivity

A wide angle-view of US-China competition and strategic innovation

The underresearched importance of alliance management.

Outtro music:

Song 1 - If ye love me - Thomas Tallis and the Cambridge Singers (Youtube Link)

Song 2 - Recercare (I) - Francesco Spinacino and Robert Meunier (Youtube Link)

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