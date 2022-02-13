Rainbow Farts: Chinese Internet Slang You Need to Know

Do you know your breaking porcelain from your eating human-blood-soaked steam buns? Slow Chinese author Andrew Methven (@AndrewMethven) joins me to talk about some of the newest and most interesting Chinese internet slang from the previous year and their origin stories.
We discuss new words and phrases inspired by Haidilao cockroach scams, misbehaving tech companies and 996 culture, as well as:
Which slang phrases have been co-opted into party talk
Luckin Coffee founder Charles Lu’s latest venture
Whether idioms are fortelling the fates of Chinese celebrities
The best sites Chinese-language sites and accounts for Chinese news
See Andrew’s full list here:
https://newsletter.slowchinese.net/p/china-in-2021-in-21-words
Outro Music: Hip Hop No Party MC (嘻哈沒有派對) HotDog (熱狗) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzfMegHg2tY
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