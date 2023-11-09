RAND CEO Jason Matheny Gives a Masterclass on Risk and Organizational Design

This interview was so good.
Jason Matheny, Biden's former top tech + national security advisor, has recently reached one year as CEO of RAND.
We had a truly classic ChinaTalk-style conversation, hitting on:
How to design a world-class research organization
The right and wrong lessons to learn from RAND's heyday in the 1950s
Existential risks around AI and bio
Government's capacity to grok and implement technology strategy
What national security professionals can learn from art and architecture
And a ton more.
Thanks to Check out the Hudson Institute's defense research center here: https://www.hudson.org/policycenters/center-defense-concepts-technology
Some 1950s vibes for our outtro music:
Julie London: https://open.spotify.com/track/6crfO56bDm0RjpctUuGs5X?si=5a434079b24b4d03
Doris Day: https://open.spotify.com/track/20G1XJaTwIm2IuwA3Pjg1d?si=22095e2f9aa842cc
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