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ChinaTalk
RAND CEO Jason Matheny Gives a Masterclass on Risk and Organizational Design
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RAND CEO Jason Matheny Gives a Masterclass on Risk and Organizational Design

Jordan Schneider

This interview was so good.

Jason Matheny, Biden's former top tech + national security advisor, has recently reached one year as CEO of RAND.

We had a truly classic ChinaTalk-style conversation, hitting on:

  • How to design a world-class research organization

  • The right and wrong lessons to learn from RAND's heyday in the 1950s

  • Existential risks around AI and bio

  • Government's capacity to grok and implement technology strategy

  • What national security professionals can learn from art and architecture

And a ton more.

Thanks to Check out the Hudson Institute's defense research center here: https://www.hudson.org/policycenters/center-defense-concepts-technology

Some 1950s vibes for our outtro music:

Julie London: https://open.spotify.com/track/6crfO56bDm0RjpctUuGs5X?si=5a434079b24b4d03

Doris Day: https://open.spotify.com/track/20G1XJaTwIm2IuwA3Pjg1d?si=22095e2f9aa842cc

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