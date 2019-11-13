ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Reinterpreting Beijing and its history
0:00
-47:53

Reinterpreting Beijing and its history

Jeremiah Jenne, history teacher, writer, and the man behind , is in the guest seat this week. He speaks with Jordan about the changes — both tangible and intangible — that Beijing has undergone in the last few decades. They chat about how Chinese...
Jordan Schneider

Jeremiah Jenne, history teacher, writer, and the man behind Beijing by Foot, is in the guest seat this week. He speaks with Jordan about the changes — both tangible and intangible — that Beijing has undergone in the last few decades. They chat about how Chinese history is reinterpreted through the lenses of different regimes, the ways in which this new history is presented to the world, and Beijing’s modernizing cityscape and the varied reactions it is met with.

10:57: Out with the old, in with the new

15:17: What to make of the Qing dynasty, with help from the CCP 

27:40: An age of censorship

29:37: History is different in Beijing and Taipei

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