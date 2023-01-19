ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Rep. Ro Khanna on AI, the China Committee, and Industrial Policy
0:00
-32:29

Rep. Ro Khanna on AI, the China Committee, and Industrial Policy

Jordan Schneider

In 2023, ChinaTalk is going to Congress! First up in our series is Rep. Ro Khanna, Democrat who represents Silicon Valley.

We get into:

  • What he hopes the China Committee can accomplish

  • Why ChatGPT let him down

  • What an effective industrial policy looks like

Also, I'm hosting a ChinaTalk meetup in DC next week! RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/Zni1rBY3PFhy6WYFm2VK?

Outtro music: Bruce Springsteen, My Hometown https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77gKSp8WoRg

Cover Art: I gave midjourney a Miro and told it "US capitol supply chain"

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture