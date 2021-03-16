Rhodium's Dan Rosen on Hiring Me, 30 Years of China-Watching, Decoupling, and Debt

Dan Rosen is the founding partner of the Rhodium Group and leads the China team. He is also my boss!

We talk about our plans for China tech coverage, lessons from thirty years of China-watching, how he thinks about decoupling, China's debt situation. We also play underrated/overrated on whether track two dialogues are a waste of time, PDF length, and talking to government officials.

Want to work with me? Please get in touch at jschneider@rhg.com.

Outtro Music: YTH Chopie ft YOUNG13DBABY -《Best Friend》 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwDu2VScBW0

Get bonus content on Patreon



See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices