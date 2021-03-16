ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Rhodium's Dan Rosen on Hiring Me, 30 Years of China-Watching, Decoupling, and Debt
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Rhodium's Dan Rosen on Hiring Me, 30 Years of China-Watching, Decoupling, and Debt

Dan Rosen is the founding partner of the Rhodium Group and leads the China team. He is also my boss! We talk about our plans for China tech coverage, lessons from thirty years of China-watching, how he thinks about decoupling, China's debt situation....
Jordan Schneider

Dan Rosen is the founding partner of the Rhodium Group and leads the China team. He is also my boss!

We talk about our plans for China tech coverage, lessons from thirty years of China-watching, how he thinks about decoupling, China's debt situation. We also play underrated/overrated on whether track two dialogues are a waste of time, PDF length, and talking to government officials. 

Want to work with me? Please get in touch at jschneider@rhg.com

Outtro Music: YTH Chopie ft YOUNG13DBABY -《Best Friend》 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwDu2VScBW0

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