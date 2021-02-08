Richard Fontaine on CNAS and US-China

Richard Fontaine, CEO of CNAS, discusses what it's like to run what very well may be the hottest think tank in the Asia policy game (full disclosure: I'm a CNAS adjunct).

We get into Biden and Asia and how the new president's foreign policy team will prioritize what they want to get out of the US-China relationship. We also touch on the biggest argument Richard's had with current senior DoD official and former CNAS VP Ely Ratner, what he's learned from looking at China questions with Silicon Valley luminaries, why he'd like to do more faith-centered studies of foreign policy, what fiction he's reading...and if you stick around until the end of the show we get into export controls!

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Ad music: Oddissee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cx4FrSkuPsE

Outtro music (after all the complaints about Bruce Springsteen you get two tracks this week...)

爆音BOOM《变》https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKjmqMAlmhk

PG One 不可说 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kw0cnP4fbo

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