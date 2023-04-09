Roach on US-China Couples Therapy

Stephen Roach is a Yale professor with extensive experience in China. He also taught the first China class I ever took, so it may be fair to say he's partially to blame for the entire ChinaTalk enterprise.

In our conversation (taped on February 23), we discuss:

The nexus between US-China relations and the DSM-5 (we need some relationship therapy!);

How false narratives strangle effective diplomatic development;

What Stephen thinks about the odds of a hot conflict over Taiwan;

Practical proposals to improve the bilateral relationship, including what a “US-China Secretariat” (based in neutral Tahiti, obviously) would look like;

Is it the US or China — or both — who fundamentally has no interest in engagement?

Apologies for my audio quality in the second half of the show.

Outro music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRM70Jw7F4M

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