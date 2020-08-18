Scholarstage on Xi, War in Taiwan, the CCP Toolkit, and the Chinese Tradition

Tanner Greer of the blog Scholarstage joins the show in a wide-ranging discussion touching on Xi's ideology, incentives in western China-watching, Mormons in China, why it's worth studying classical Chinese history, and AI-assisted writing.

ChinaTalk has hit its 100th episode! That's two and a half full workweeks of informed, respectful, and hopefully entertaining conversation on everything China. As the media industry has cratered, spaces for intelligent and open discussion on China that live outside of paywalls basically don't exist anymore. Since COVID has locked me out of China and forced me to move to the US, my living expenses have gone up, and spending dozens of hours on this podcast is looking increasingly unsustainable. Right now, I make less than $5 an hour producing this show. If you'd like to see ChinaTalk continue to come out weekly,

Please consider supporting me at glow.fm/chinatalk

I'm also thinking about launching some member rewards, like live zoom, tapings of episodes where audience members can ask questions as well as a book club. Thanks so much!

Outtro music: 功夫胖 KUNGFUPEN 🔥🔥🔥 热得冒烟

Jordan

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