Sci-fi Mecha Wu Zetian, YouTube on China and C-drama Fails

NYT bestselling YA author Xiran Jay Zhao (@XiranJayZhao) joins me to talk about her new book, Iron Widow, a Pacific Rim meets Handmaiden's tale sci-fi retelling of the story of Wu Zetian. Co-hosting is ChinaTalk's editor Callan Quinn (@quinnishvili).
We discuss:
Chinese history Easter eggs in Iron Widow
Going viral and Youtube China content
How censorship is stifling creativity in C-dramas
Why Xiran thinks Confucius was an arsehole
Link to Iron Widow:
https://www.amazon.com/Iron-Widow-Xiran-Jay-Zhao/dp/0735269939
Rhodium' careers site: https://rhg.com/careers/
Outtro Music: Lexie Liu's Manta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fvUnPl5_BA
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