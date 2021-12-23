ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Sci-fi Mecha Wu Zetian, YouTube on China and C-drama Fails
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Sci-fi Mecha Wu Zetian, YouTube on China and C-drama Fails

<p>NYT bestselling YA author Xiran Jay Zhao (@XiranJayZhao) joins me to talk about her new book, Iron Widow, a Pacific Rim meets Handmaiden's tale sci-fi retelling of the story of Wu Zetian. Co-hosting is ChinaTalk's editor Callan Quinn (@quinnishvili).</
Jordan Schneider

NYT bestselling YA author Xiran Jay Zhao (@XiranJayZhao) joins me to talk about her new book, Iron Widow, a Pacific Rim meets Handmaiden's tale sci-fi retelling of the story of Wu Zetian. Co-hosting is ChinaTalk's editor Callan Quinn (@quinnishvili).

We discuss:

  • Chinese history Easter eggs in Iron Widow

  • Going viral and Youtube China content

  • How censorship is stifling creativity in C-dramas

  • Why Xiran thinks Confucius was an arsehole

Link to Iron Widow:

https://www.amazon.com/Iron-Widow-Xiran-Jay-Zhao/dp/0735269939

Rhodium' careers site: https://rhg.com/careers/

Outtro Music: Lexie Liu's Manta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fvUnPl5_BA

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