ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk

ChinaTalk
ChinaTalk
Science & Technology for National Security
0:00
-1:11:42

Science & Technology for National Security

DoD vet explores the underbelly of America's R&D and acquisitions ecosystems
Jordan Schneider

Lisa Porter joins me with Eric Lofgren from AcquisitionTalk as cohost to reflect on how R&D works and doesn't work `in the Pentagon.

Lisa served as was deputy director of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in the DoD, founding director of IARPA, and executive vice president of In-Q-Tel. We touch on:

  • How the error correction of free markets is absent in DoD

  • A round of overrated/underrated on critical S&T areas

  • How successful government organizations empower their staff

  • Why the US lost its dominance in space launch

Please consider supporting ChinaTalk on Patreon here! https://open.acast.com/public/patreon/fanSubscribe/1959352

Outtro Music: 甜甜圈🍩 - KKLUV/WOLF GANG https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Sj0_J1KnbM

Get bonus content on Patreon

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jordan Schneider · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture