Science & Technology for National Security

Lisa Porter joins me with Eric Lofgren from AcquisitionTalk as cohost to reflect on how R&D works and doesn't work `in the Pentagon.

Lisa served as was deputy director of Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in the DoD, founding director of IARPA, and executive vice president of In-Q-Tel. We touch on:

How the error correction of free markets is absent in DoD

A round of overrated/underrated on critical S&T areas

How successful government organizations empower their staff

Why the US lost its dominance in space launch

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